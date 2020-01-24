Keith Urban Adds to 2020 Las Vegas Residency

Keith Urban is adding to his Las Vegas residency! The country superstar announced the news on Friday (Jan. 24), after first revealing a 12-date run of performances at the Coliseum at Caesars Palace in October.

The first of Urban's Keith Urban Live -- Las Vegas dates took place on Jan. 10. Additional shows were originally scheduled in April, July, August and November, and Urban has now added another show in July, as well as three in September.

Tickets for most of the Keith Urban Live -- Las Vegas shows are on sale now, but tickets for the July 9 show and all of Urban's September shows will go on sale on Jan. 31 at 10AM PT. Members of the singer's fan club will have pre-sale access ahead of the general public onsale time. Visit Ticketmaster.com for full details.

Urban's new residency marks a return to the Las Vegas venue for the superstar, who performed a pair of shows at the Coliseum at Caesars Palace in September. An extension of his Graffiti U World Tour, that two-night stand also celebrated the grand re-opening of the theater, following a major revamp.

Keith Urban Live -- Las Vegas 2020 Dates:

January 2020: 10, 11, 17, 18

April 2020: 24, 25

July 2020: 9, 10, 11

August 2020: 7, 8

September 2020: 4, 5, 6

November 2020: 20, 21