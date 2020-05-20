With only a couple weeks to go before the scheduled start of their 2020 There Goes the Neighborhood Tour, Sugarland have canceled the entire run of shows. The duo's Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles shared the news in a video on social media, but added in a little bit of good news for their disappointed fans.

Sugarland's 2020 trek was due to begin on June 4 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and run through Aug. 1. Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tenille Townes, Danielle Bradbery and more were due to join them on the road.

"We held out as long as we possibly could and so badly wanted to make this work for y’all," Sugarland write on Instagram. "Unfortunately, there’s still just too much uncertainty in the world."

"Big surprise! I'm sure everyone's shocked and surprised," Nettles jokingly adds of the duo's cancellation announcement. They're one of half a dozen or so country acts who have pulled the plug on their summer tour plans in just the last few days, part of a second wave of postponements and cancellations related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Hundreds of other artists have scrapped their concert calendars since the United States began temporarily banning mass gatherings in mid-March.

Those with tickets to Sugarland's 2020 There Goes the Neighborhood Tour stops will receive an email regarding refund options. They can also visit LiveNation.com for more details.

"Thank you for understanding!!" Sugarland say. "We miss y’all."

But, Sugarland do have some good news, beyond that both Bush and Nettles are safe and healthy at their respective homes: New music will be arriving soon, they say.

"Keep your eyes peeled and ears open," the duo adds on Instagram.