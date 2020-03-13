Midland Postpone European + UK Tour Dates, Again, Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Midland's European and UK tour dates have been put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The country trio announced the news on Friday morning (March 13).

"Unfortunately, due to public health concerns and the subsequent government rulings both in the U.S. and Europe, we have been left no other option," Midland say of their shows' postponements. "As disappointed as we are to be rescheduling these shows, the most important thing to us is making sure y'all are safe and taking the recommended precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19."

A full list of affected shows is below. Fans should watch MidlandOfficial.com for details about rescheduled dates.

Midland concluded a string of U.S. tour dates in early March. Some of the shows affected by this newest postponement were already postponed once, following the birth of Midland lead singer Mark Wystrach's daughter, which was unexpectedly difficult and nearly cost both Wystrach's wife Ty and their baby girl Sunny their lives.

There are more than 128,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the globe, including more than 4,700 deaths, as of Thursday evening (March 12). The number of cases within the United States has been increasing, with 1,663 cases and 40 deaths confirmed.

Following President Donald Trump's Wednesday (March 11) address to the nation, which included a decision to ban foreign nationals traveling to the United States from Europe beginning Friday, hundreds of tour dates were canceled or rescheduled by country artists in an effort to help control the spread of the disease. Live Nation and AEG are among the organizations that announced they would be recommending all large-scale events through the month of March be postponed.

Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire and Jason Aldean are just a few of the artists who have moved tour dates due to the pandemic. California's Stagecoach Festival and the 2020 C2C: Country to Country Festival have also been postponed.

Midland, Postponed 2020 UK + European Tour Dates:

March 16 -- Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Melkweg

March 17 -- Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo Club

March 18 -- Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater

March 20 -- Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen

March 22 -- Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall

March 23 -- Belfast, Northern Island, United Kingdom @ Ulster Hall

March 24 -- Manchester, England, United Kingdom @ O2 Ritz Manchester

March 25 -- London, England, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse

March 27 -- Sheffield, England, United Kingdom @ The Leadmill

March 28 -- Birmingham, England, United Kingdom @ 02 Institute

March 29 -- Glasgow, England, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Glasgow