Reba McEntire Shifts 2020 Tour to Summer Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Add Reba McEntire to the list of country artists delaying their 2020 tours due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The country icon announced that she is shifting her headline tour to the summer in light of the situation.

McEntire's 2020 tour was scheduled to begin on March 20 in Evansville, Ind., and run through May 9. Now, however, it will begin on July 9 and run through Aug. 8. A full list of new dates is below.

“For the safety of everyone, we have decided to postpone our new arena tour until July,” McEntire says in a press release. “Most importantly, stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones. We’ll get through this together."

Tickets for the original tour dates will be honored at the newly rescheduled shows. For more details, visit Reba.com.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (March 11) officially declared coronavirus a pandemic. According to the WHO, more than 125,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in more than 110 countries and territories. A total of 4,615 deaths have been reported worldwide as of Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a travel ban that will go into effect on Friday (March 13) at midnight. The ban only applies for foreign nationals, NBC News explains, not U.S. citizens, green card holders or the families of U.S. citizens. Additionally, Ireland and the U.K. are exempt from the travel ban, which applies only to people, not foreign goods or trade.

During his Wednesday night address, Trump also urged Americans to be cautious with their health: to wash their hands and stay home if they're feeling ill, and to get tested for coronavirus if they think they may have it.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates.

Reba McEntire, 2020 Tour Rescheduled Dates:

July 9 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center Arena

July 10 -- Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center

July 11 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

July 16 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

July 17 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

July 18 -- Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

July 23 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

July 24 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

July 31 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

Aug. 1 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Aug. 6 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 7 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Aug. 8 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

