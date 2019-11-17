Reba McEntire Announces 2020 Tour

Editor's Note: McEntire is postponing her 2020 tour until the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Click here for further details.

Reba McEntire is hitting the road in 2020! The country icon has announced a series of shows planned for the new year.

According to a post on McEntire's official website, McEntire will begin her 2020 tour dates on March 20 in Evansville, Ind. Shows are scheduled in Toledo, Ohio; Biloxi, Miss; Peoria, Ill., and elsewhere through early May. A full list of currently announced stops is below.

"I'm so excited to get back out on the road in 2020 and visit some places I haven't been to in a while!" McEntire says on Instagram. According to a press release, Caylee Hammack will be joining the country legend on the road.

Tickets for McEntire's 2020 shows will go on sale on Nov. 22, but a pre-sale will be available to members of her mailing list and Citi cardholders starting on Nov. 19. Visit Reba.com for full details.

McEntire's 2020 tour announcement comes just before she's scheduled to co-host the 2019 CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton. The country icon, who has spent recent years performing a Las Vegas residency with good friends Brooks & Dunn, will also perform during the annual awards show.

McEntire released a new album, Stronger Than the Truth, in 2019.

Reba McEntire, 2020 Tour Dates:

March 20 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

March 21 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center Arena

March 26 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

March 28 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center *

April 24 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

April 25 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center *

April 26 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center *

May 1 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 2 -- Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center

May 7 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

May 8 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

May 9 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

* support act to be announced

