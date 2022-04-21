Reba McEntire songs are some of the most important and popular of the last several decades of country music. She has created one of the most successful careers in the genre by choosing to record some of the best songs in country music, in a wide array of styles.

McEntire has had such a long and varied career that it's impossible to encompass her best work in a Top 10 list, so we were forced to list her Top 20 songs instead. From her early, more traditional-sounding songs to her later, more cutting-edge and modern material, this list of the Top 20 Reba McEntire Songs draws from every era of her legendary career.