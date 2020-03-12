Blake Shelton Postpones the Remaining Dates of His Friends & Heroes Tour, Due to Coronavirus

Blake Shelton had arrived in Omaha, Neb., on Thursday afternoon (March 12), and was all set to play his scheduled stop on his 2020 Friends & Heroes Tour, when the decision was made to cut the run short due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"Omaha, I'm here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons -- chiefly everyone's safety and well-being -- we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour," the singer said in a statement. "Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we'll see you back here soon!"

In addition to Thursday night's planned concert, Shelton has nixed the next and final four dates on the trek. He is planning to reschedule the canceled shows for Spring 2021, and previously purchased tickets will be honored for those dates. Additionally, a press release states that refunds for the shows will be available at the point of purchase.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (March 11) officially declared coronavirus a pandemic. According to the WHO, more than 125,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in more than 110 countries and territories. A total of 4,615 deaths have been reported worldwide as of Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a travel ban that will go into effect on Friday (March 13) at midnight. The ban only applies for foreign nationals, NBC News explains, not U.S. citizens, green card holders or the families of U.S. citizens. Additionally, Ireland and the U.K. are exempt from the travel ban, which applies only to people, not foreign goods or trade.

During his Wednesday night address, Trump also urged Americans to be cautious with their health: to wash their hands and stay home if they're feeling ill, and to get tested for coronavirus if they think they may have it.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates. Because the new Stagecoach dates conflict with their arena tour, Dan + Shay -- who were originally on the festival's bill -- will be unable to perform at the event.

Shelton kicked off 2020 Friends & Heroes Tour back in mid-February, and has already played 11 of the trek's 16 planned shows. Read on for a list of the five shows that will be rescheduled.

Blake Shelton, 2020 Friends & Heroes Tour Postponed Dates:

March 12 -- Omaha, Ne. @ CHI Health Center

March 13 -- Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

March 19 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

March 20 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

March 21 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena