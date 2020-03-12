Kenny Chesney Postpones Springtime Chillaxification Tour Dates Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kenny Chesney has postponed the first of his 2020 Chillaxification Tour dates due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The country superstar's April and May shows are affected by the change.

Chesney's 2020 Chillaxification Tour was scheduled to begin on April 18 in Arlington, Texas. Now, that show and 10 others through the end of May are being rescheduled.

"I can’t imagine, as much as we love being out there playing for the fans, being able to do that through the worry our nation is experiencing," Chesney says in a press release. "So, while we wait to see how this terrible virus is going to impact our country, I think it’s only fair to move these first several dates now."

A full list of affected 2020 Chillaxification Tour dates is below. Chesney's team is working to find alternate dates on which the shows can take place, but those who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows will be refunded. Visit KennyChesney.com for more information.

"Nobody wants to get out there for these shows more than I do ... Music is medicine when your soul or your heart need healing, but I don’t want my music to put anyone at risk," Chesney adds. "So, I promise: we are going to work as quickly as we can to sort out what we can and can’t do in terms of these dates ... But mostly, I hope this virus is contained, and the suffering and deaths are kept to the fewest possible people.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (March 11) officially declared coronavirus a pandemic. According to the WHO, more than 125,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in more than 110 countries and territories. A total of 4,615 deaths have been reported worldwide as of Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a travel ban that will go into effect on Friday (March 13) at midnight. The ban only applies for foreign nationals, NBC News explains, not U.S. citizens, green card holders or the families of U.S. citizens. Additionally, Ireland and the U.K. are exempt from the travel ban, which applies only to people, not foreign goods or trade.

During his Wednesday night address, Trump also urged Americans to be cautious with their health: to wash their hands and stay home if they're feeling ill, and to get tested for coronavirus if they think they may have it.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates.

Kenny Chesney, 2020 Chillaxification Tour Postponed Dates:

April 18 -- Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

April 25 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Miller Park

May 2 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 7 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

May 9 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

May 13 -- Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater

May 14 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

May 16 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 22 -- Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

May 23 -- San Antonio, Texas @ The Alamodome

May 28 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

