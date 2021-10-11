Mark Wystrach of Midland Has a Baby Boy on Way With Wife Ty Haney

Mark Wystrach — the lead singer of country trio Midland — has a baby boy on the way, due in December.

Mark’s wife Ty Haney used video from a recent trip to a bowling alley to make the announcement on Instagram.

"Sunny manifested a baby brother like I did this STRIKEE," Haney captions a video which shows her bowling a strike then celebrating with the couple’s almost 2-year-old daughter, Sunny.

"Been busy making eyeballs….and a new biz, both coming down the lane December," she says in her post.

Sundance "Sunny" Leon, the couple’s first child, was born in November of 2019. Though Haney shared that little Sunny came into the world "with a bang," she appears to be happy and healthy now.

No official word yet on what Haney's "new biz" will be. Like parenthood, though, business ownership will not be new to her, either. Haney is the founder of Outdoor Voices, a lifestyle brand that sells activewear and bills itself as being "on a mission to get the world moving."

Wystrach has been keeping busy, as well, currently on tour with Midland with dates that stretch into December, when the baby boy is due. The tour is in support of the band’s most recent album, The Last Resort, which was released over the summer. That run began this month and stretches all the way to the end of May.

Wystrach also recently flexed his on-screen muscles with a role in the recently released biopic, The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

