Jason Aldean Postpones Final Weekend of His 2020 We Back Tour’s Spring Leg

Jason Aldean has officially announced plans to end the spring leg of his 2020 We Back Tour early -- but he says he'll be back to reschedule the shows. The singer checked in with fans via Facebook on Thursday afternoon (March 12), while sitting on his tour bus in the city where he was planning to play that night.

"I am sitting on my bus in Madison, Wisc., and we had a show here in a few hours -- supposed to have had a show," the singer says. "But I just got word that we are having to postpone the show."

It wasn't Aldean's choice to nix the Thursday night performance, he went on to say, but rather a security measure put in place by officials for the city and for the state of Wisconsin.

"Not something we wanted, not our call, something that was completely out of our hands," Aldean stresses. "I'm really sorry for the inconvenience, for anybody who was inconvenienced on this deal."

The singer had originally planned two more dates on the spring leg of his tour for Friday (March 13) and Saturday (March 14); however, those shows will not go on as planned.

"This is the last weekend of the tour, and obviously not the way I wanted it to end for us or for you guys. We were looking forward to going out on a high note this weekend, but obviously, with all the stuff going on, the virus and all, the city and state officials are basically making it mandatory for us to shut everything down," the singer explains.

Still, he adds, he'll be back to make up the missed shows. "We are trying to reschedule, and I think actually it might be a done deal already that we have rescheduled for August 7, 8 and 9, for the show here, the show in Missouri and the show in Minnesota," Aldean tells fans.

The We Back Tour is scheduled to pick back up again on July 17 in Toronto. It's set to run through late September of 2020.

Aldean is the latest in a long string of country artists who have canceled shows or entire tours in response to concerns surround the COVID-19 coronavirus. Dan + Shay, Zac Brown Band, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and many more made similar announcements earlier in the day on Thursday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (March 11) officially declared coronavirus a pandemic. According to the WHO, more than 125,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in more than 110 countries and territories. A total of 4,615 deaths have been reported worldwide as of Wednesday night.