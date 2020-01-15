Jason Aldean's 2020 We Back Tour doesn't kick off until the end of January, but the country star has already added new shows to the trek. On Wednesday (Jan. 15), the singer unveiled a full new leg of show dates for the summer and fall.

The first leg of Aldean's 2020 We Back Tour will run through mid-March; then, following a few-months-long break, he'll pick the tour back up in mid-July and remain on the road through late September. A full list of Aldean's currently announced tour stops is below.

"Every year you're trying to go out and figure out how to top what you did last time. It's part of the fun of it," Aldean said with a chuckle at a recent press event. "It's part of being creative and trying to do something cool that no one else is doing ... We wanna go out and have our show be the coolest thing people see all year."

A big part of creating an unforgettable show, he goes on to say, is selecting the format's most exciting up-and-coming acts as his openers. "That's one of those things where we go into my manager's office, look at the big board and start looking at artists who we think are on the verge of having success," Aldean explains. "We try to find those guys and pick 'em out before it actually happens, and hopefully while they're out on tour with us is when the boom hits."

That's why Aldean chose Morgan Wallen and Riley Green as supporting acts for the first leg of the We Back Tour. "Riley was one of those guys where we thought that was a possibility [that he's on the verge of superstardom]. We just listened to some of the stuff he's put out, and we liked what we were hearing, so we got him locked up."

Not only is Wallen one of country's most prominent up-and-comers, but he's also an artist that Aldean has worked with in the past. "Morgan wrote a song on the new album. 'Keeping it Small Town' was one he was a co-writer on. And then he was also a writer on "You Make It Easy," on the last records I got a chance to get to know him a little bit over the past couple years," the singer points out.

"And man, I love his voice. I think Morgan's a great singer and he's got some really cool songs," Aldean continues. "He's got the mullet militia out there, and it's rocking. He brings something completely different to the table than anyone else in country music right now."

For his newly announced next string of dates, Aldean will be bringing out two more of country's fastest-rising stars: Brett Young and Mitchell Tenpenny. "It should be a great year," he comments. "Brett's had a great start. A huge record there. And Mitchell just had a big ol' hit [with "Drunk Me."] Mitchell's a great singer -- he kinda blows me away every time I hear him, so it's gonna be a fun year."

Aldean knows that as important as it is to bring out opening acts that will wow his crowd, it's also important to choose openers he'll get along with during the tour. "You kinda have to have fun with the guys because you're around them so much. You wanna be out there with guys you think are gonna bring a fun vibe to the tour, you know?" he adds with a laugh.

Though Aldean is always looking for ways to up the ante in his live show, there's one aspect of stage design that he's planning to avoid. "The fire thing I may stay away from for a while," he says. "We did that for the Burn it Down Tour and we had a couple close calls on that. I just feel lucky that we got out of that. We may put that on the back burner -- no pun intended -- for a while."

Some of Aldean's 2020 We Back Tour stops are part of Live Nation's Country Megaticket, which goes on sale beginning on Jan. 24. Additionally, Citi cardholders will have pre-sale access. Visit JasonAldean.com for full details.

Jason Aldean, 2020 We Back Tour Dates:

Jan. 30 -- Columbia, S.C. Colonial Life Arena

Jan. 31 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Feb. 1 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Feb. 6 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Feb. 7 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena

Feb. 8 -- Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

Feb. 13 -- Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

Feb. 14 -- Springfield, Mo. @ JQH Arena

Feb. 15 -- Wichita, Kan. @ InTrust Bank Arena

Feb. 20 -- Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Feb. 21 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 27 -- Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center

Feb. 28 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Arena

Feb. 29 -- Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena

March 5 -- Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

March 6 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

March 7 -- Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

March 12 -- Madison, Wisc. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 13 -- Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena

March 14 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

July 17 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

July 23 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 24 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

July 25 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 31 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 1 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

Aug. 2 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 13 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 14 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 15 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 21 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 22 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

Aug. 23 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 28 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

Sept. 12 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

Sept. 17 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater**

Sept. 18 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion**

Sept. 19 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**

Sept. 24 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre**

** opening act TBA

