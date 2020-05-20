Jason Aldean Postpones We Back Tour Until 2021

Jason Aldean has postponed the rest of his 2020 We Back Tour until 2021.

The country superstar turned to social media on Wednesday (May 20) to give fans the news, which adds him the list of country stars who've had to postpone or cancel tours in light of the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We’re making the call to postpone my We Back Tour until 2021. The health and safety of my fans, my band and crew and all of the local workers in your town who help pull off our shows each night is something we’re not going to gamble on," Aldean writes.

"I can promise you we’ll get new dates as soon as we can and that me and the boys will be back next year bigger and louder than ever," he adds.

Aldean kicked off his 2020 tour in January, months before the pandemic began in earnest, but left off touring in early March as the U.S. went into the early stages of social distancing. He was slated to return to the road in July and continue touring through September before scrapping the rest of his touring year.

Aldean has not yet announced any potential replacement dates or provided news about refunds for tickets fans have already purchased.