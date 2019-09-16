Jason Aldean Plots 2020 We Back Tour

Editor's Note: Aldean's 2020 tour has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here for details.

Jason Aldean will have a busy start to 2020. The country star has announced his We Back Tour, kicking off at the end of January.

Aldean's 2020 We Back Tour will begin on Jan. 30 in Columbia, S.C. The 20-city trek will feature Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver as Aldean's special guests. A full list of currently announced dates is below, though a press release notes that these dates are the first leg of the tour, which implies that additional shows will be announced.

Tickets for Aldean's 2020 We Back Tour, which is currently scheduled to run through mid-March, will begin to go on sale to the general public on Friday (Sept. 20) at 10AM local time, but Citi cardholders will have pre-sale access beginning on Tuesday (Sept. 17) at 12PM local time. For full onsale details, visit JasonAldean.com.

Aldean's 2020 We Back Tour is named for his brand-new single, "We Back," released on Sept. 9. The song is the first from Aldean's forthcoming ninth studio album, appropriately titled 9, which is due out on Nov. 22.

“Early on I always thought, if we ever got to make nine albums, I’m going to call it 9. It was my baseball number growing up, and it’s just kind of always been my lucky number,” Aldean says. "I remember cutting the first album and thinking, 'That’s forever away,' and now here we are.

"I don’t know, it’s really special we made it this far," he adds, "so, it’s more for me than anybody else – but, it means a lot."

Aldean released his first studio album, a self-titled project, in 2005. His most recent album, Rearview Town, arrived in April of 2018, and he'll soon be wrapping up his current tour, the 2019 Ride All Night Tour.

Jason Aldean, 2020 We Back Tour Dates:

Jan. 30 -- Columbia, S.C. Colonial Life Arena

Jan. 31 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Feb. 1 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Feb. 6 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Feb. 7 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena

Feb. 8 -- Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

Feb. 13 -- Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

Feb. 14 -- Springfield, Mo. @ JQH Arena

Feb. 15 -- Wichita, Kan. @ InTrust Bank Arena

Feb. 20 -- Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Feb. 21 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 27 -- Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center

Feb. 28 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Arena

Feb. 29 -- Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena

March 5 -- Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

March 6 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

March 7 -- Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

March 12 -- Madison, Wisc. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 13 -- Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena

March 14 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Cente

10 Things You Probably Don't Know About Jason Aldean