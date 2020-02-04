Midland’s Mark Wystrach Opens Up About ‘Really Scary’ Childbirth That Nearly Killed His Wife and Daughter

Back in November of 2019, Midland frontman Mark Wystrach revealed that he and his wife, Ty Haney, had a "wild and unexpected" entrance into parenthood. The couple's daughter, Sundance "Sunny" Leon, was born before Thanksgiving, but not without complications, and Midland had to postpone a UK tour so that Wystrach could stay at home with his family.

Now, Wystrach is sharing more details about the medical emergency that almost claimed the lives of his daughter and wife during childbirth.

"We had a really scary, unexpected, emergency C-section that we had a fetal to maternal hemorrhage, and we lost the baby's heartbeat and my wife Tyler's vitals were crashing," Wystrach explains (quote via PopCulture). "It was the scariest moment, the worst moment, and in a weird way, the best moment of your life, because you're kind of experiencing all of that."

The singer goes on to say that the experience completely re-aligned his priorities. "When you almost lose your wife and your kid and then you don't, and you're surrounded by your family and your friends and your community, it kind of rearranges your priorities and makes you throw up a bunch and kind of checks your ego back," he admits.

"It's hard to say that, but because of that experience -- and we got really lucky -- it's weird how life ends up being a gift, because it teaches you the greatest lesson, that this life is a gift and you can't take it for granted," Wystrach adds.

Thankfully, both Haney and Sunny are thriving these days. Midland, meanwhile, are currently on tour in support of their new album, Let It Roll.