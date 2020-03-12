2020 C2C: Country to Country Festival Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Just one day before the 2020 C2C: Country to Country Festival was scheduled to begin, organizers have postponed the annual event due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The news came on Thursday (March 12), following United States President Donald Trump's declaration of a 30-day ban on foreign nationals traveling from Europe to the U.S.

"Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 and the changing nature of travel policies in other countries alongside possible extended future restrictions, it is with regret that Country to Country Festival 2020 ... is being postponed," the festival shared in a statement on Thursday afternoon. "Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their tickets. More information will be announced in the coming days on the rescheduled event. Thank you all for your understanding and patience at this very difficult time."

The 2020 C2C Festival was set to feature Tanya Tucker, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Runaway June and many more U.S. country artists playing three days of shows in Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Glasgow, Scotland. Prior to the official announcement, Old Dominion pulled out of C2C 2020 on Friday (March 6), as concern about the spread coronavirus was picking up.

"We are so sorry to disappoint our fans overseas," the band said at the time. "However, with the growing uncertainty and unpredictable nature of the virus that is spreading throughout the world, the safety and security of our entire team is the top priority."

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (March 11) officially declared coronavirus a pandemic. According to the WHO, more than 125,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in more than 110 countries and territories. A total of 4,615 deaths have been reported worldwide as of Wednesday night.

The U.S.' travel ban, which goes into effect on Friday (March 13) at midnight only applies for foreign nationals, NBC News explains, not U.S. citizens, green card holders or the families of U.S. citizens. Additionally, Ireland and the U.K. are exempt from the travel ban, which applies only to people, not foreign goods or trade.

During his Wednesday night address, Trump also urged Americans to be cautious with their health: to wash their hands and stay home if they're feeling ill, and to get tested for coronavirus if they think they may have it.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates.