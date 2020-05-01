Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers have officially canceled their 2020 A Good Look'n Tour due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. After pausing the trek in mid-March as pandemic-related shutdowns began, the pair have determined it's best to cancel all remaining shows and give their fans their money back for the time being.

Simpson and Childers began the A Good Look'n Tour on Feb 21, and "[t]here was much optimistic desire behind the scenes to reschedule postponed dates and offer refunds to anyone who desired or could not attend the new date," Simpson writes on Instagram. "However, no one can accurately predict when it might actually be possible to perform those shows in a safe and responsible manner, and I personally would not feel good about putting thousands of people in an arena any time this year."

Those with tickets for any A Good Look'n Tour dates will receive a refund in about 30 days, according to Simpson's post, if they purchased online and not via a secondary ticketing source (for example, StubHub). Those who purchased tickets in person at a venue box office should contact the venue directly.

"I’d very much like to personally thank all the fans, my band & crew, and the entire Tyler Childers camp, for the limited amount of beautiful time we got to share together on the road this year," Simpson concludes. "I look forward to getting myself healthy and a bright future full of new music to play for you when we can all be together again."

As Simpson's post alludes to, the singer-songwriter revealed in early April that he was fighting the coronavirus. He was diagnosed after seeking testing at a free drive-through testing facility after being refused a test by a doctor a few weeks prior.