Sturgill Simpson + Tyler Childers’ 2020 Tour Pauses for Coronavirus Pandemic
Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers' 2020 A Good Look'n Tour is pausing amid continuing concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Some shows are being rescheduled, while others are being canceled.
A rundown of Sturgill and Childers' new 2020 tour schedule is below. Shows in Hampton, Va.; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Philadelphia, Pa.; Chicago, Ill.; and Minneapolis, Minn., are all canceled, while concerts in Washington, DC; St. Louis, Mo.; Dallas, Austin and Sugarland, Texas, and elsewhere have been rescheduled. Visit SturgillSimpson.com for more information on tickets.
"The health of our fans, band, crew, tour partners and venue staff are very important to us," a statement about the changes to Simpson and Childers' tour explains, "and we want everyone to stay safe,"
There are more than 128,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the globe, including more than 4,700 deaths, as of Thursday evening (March 12). The number of cases within the United States has been increasing, with 1,663 cases and 40 deaths confirmed.
Following President Donald Trump's Wednesday (March 11) address to the nation, which included a decision to ban foreign nationals traveling to the United States from Europe beginning Friday (March 13), hundreds of tour dates were canceled or rescheduled by country artists in an effort to help control the spread of the disease. Live Nation and AEG are among the organizations that announced they would be recommending all large-scale events through the month of March be postponed.
Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire and Jason Aldean are just a few of the artists who have moved tour dates due to the pandemic. California's Stagecoach Festival and the 2020 C2C: Country to Country Festival have also been postponed.
Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers, 2020 A Good Look'n Tour Rescheduled Dates:
Feb. 21 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Feb. 22-23 -- Asheville, N.C. @ U.S. Cellular Center
Feb. 25-26 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
Feb. 28 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Feb. 29-March 1 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre
March 4 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center
March 6 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
March 7 -- Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center
March 10 -- North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum
April 20 -- Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena
April 22 -- Independence, Mo. @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
April 23 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
April 24 -- Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center
April 28 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center
April 29 -- Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center
May 1 -- Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
May 2 -- George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre
May 5-6 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 8 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ The Forum
May 10 -- Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
May 12 -- Madison, Wisc. @ Alliant Energy Center
May 13 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory
May 15 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
May 16 -- New York City @ Madison Square Garden
May 17-18 -- Washington, DC @ Anthem
May 21-22 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
May 24 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
May 25 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
May 27 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena
May 29 -- Austin, Texas @ Frank Erwin Center
May 30 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Arena
May 31 -- Sugarland, Texas @ Smart Financial Center
