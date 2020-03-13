Sturgill Simpson + Tyler Childers’ 2020 Tour Pauses for Coronavirus Pandemic

Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers' 2020 A Good Look'n Tour is pausing amid continuing concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Some shows are being rescheduled, while others are being canceled.

A rundown of Sturgill and Childers' new 2020 tour schedule is below. Shows in Hampton, Va.; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Philadelphia, Pa.; Chicago, Ill.; and Minneapolis, Minn., are all canceled, while concerts in Washington, DC; St. Louis, Mo.; Dallas, Austin and Sugarland, Texas, and elsewhere have been rescheduled. Visit SturgillSimpson.com for more information on tickets.

"The health of our fans, band, crew, tour partners and venue staff are very important to us," a statement about the changes to Simpson and Childers' tour explains, "and we want everyone to stay safe,"

There are more than 128,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the globe, including more than 4,700 deaths, as of Thursday evening (March 12). The number of cases within the United States has been increasing, with 1,663 cases and 40 deaths confirmed.

Following President Donald Trump's Wednesday (March 11) address to the nation, which included a decision to ban foreign nationals traveling to the United States from Europe beginning Friday (March 13), hundreds of tour dates were canceled or rescheduled by country artists in an effort to help control the spread of the disease. Live Nation and AEG are among the organizations that announced they would be recommending all large-scale events through the month of March be postponed.

Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire and Jason Aldean are just a few of the artists who have moved tour dates due to the pandemic. California's Stagecoach Festival and the 2020 C2C: Country to Country Festival have also been postponed.

Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers, 2020 A Good Look'n Tour Rescheduled Dates:

Feb. 21 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Feb. 22-23 -- Asheville, N.C. @ U.S. Cellular Center

Feb. 25-26 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Feb. 28 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 29-March 1 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

March 4 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

March 6 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

March 7 -- Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center

March 10 -- North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

April 20 -- Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena

April 22 -- Independence, Mo. @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

April 23 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

April 24 -- Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center

April 28 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

April 29 -- Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center

May 1 -- Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

May 2 -- George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre

May 5-6 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 8 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ The Forum

May 10 -- Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

May 12 -- Madison, Wisc. @ Alliant Energy Center

May 13 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory

May 15 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

May 16 -- New York City @ Madison Square Garden

May 17-18 -- Washington, DC @ Anthem

May 21-22 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 24 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

May 25 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

May 27 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

May 29 -- Austin, Texas @ Frank Erwin Center

May 30 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Arena

May 31 -- Sugarland, Texas @ Smart Financial Center