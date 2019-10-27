Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers Teaming Up for 2020 A Good Look’n Tour

A few weeks after Sturgill Simpson hinted at his plans to tour with Tyler Childers in 2020, the hotly anticipated trek has officially been announced. The two buzzy Americana singer-songwriters will embark on the 2020 A Good Look'n Tour in late February.

Simpson and Childers' A Good Look'n Tour is set to begin on Feb. 21 in Birmingham, Ala., according to a Sunday (Oct. 27) Instagram post from the @wherethef--kissturgillsimpson Instagram account, which shows a wall full of posters advertising the tour. A total of 37 shows -- including stops in Washington, DC; Dallas, Texas; and Boston, Mass. -- are on the poster in the Instagram photo, and additional nights in a handful of cities were added following the trek's initial onsale period.

"We are a live band. Everyone knows we are a live band. Steal the record or give it away, just come to the shows," Simpson says in a press release. "For free tickets send a message to Tyler’s Instagram."

A full list of A Good Look'n Tour shows is below. Visit SturgillSimpson.com for more information on tickets.

Simpson first teased his tour with Childers in late September, sharing the news of the trek on the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience but giving no details beyond that the tour would include Childers and would start in February. A few days before the Sunday Instagram post officially announced the tour, posters started popping up in various cities advertising not-yet-announced shows: On Friday (Oct. 25), the Facebook page Music City Maven shared a photo showing posters for a May 22 show in Nashville pinned up near the Cobra in East Nashville.

Simpson released his newest album, Sound & Fury, on Sept. 27. The project is accompanied by an anime film, set to the record's 10 songs. Childers, meanwhile, released his newest album, Country Squire, in August. Both that record and Childers' prior project, Purgatory, were produced by Simpson. Both artists are natives of Kentucky.

Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers, 2020 A Good Look'n Tour Dates:

Feb. 21 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Feb. 22-23 -- Asheville, N.C. @ U.S. Cellular Center

Feb. 25-26 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Feb. 28 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 29-March 1 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

March 4 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

March 6 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

March 7 -- Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center

March 10 -- North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

March 13 -- Hampton, Va. @ Hampton Coliseum

March 14 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia

March 15-16 -- Washington, DC @ Anthem -- POSTPONED

March 18 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

March 20 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

March 21 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

March 22 -- Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center

March 27 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

March 28 -- Austin, Texas @ Frank Erwin Center

March 29 -- Sugarland, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

April 1 -- Independence, Mo. @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

April 3 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

April 4-5 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory

April 9 -- Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena

April 10 -- Madison, Wisc. @ Alliant Energy Center

April 23 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

April 25 -- Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

April 28 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

April 29 -- Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center

May 1 -- Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

May 2 -- George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre

May 5-6 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 8 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ The Forum

May 15 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

May 16 -- New York City @ Madison Square Garden

May 21-22 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 24 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center