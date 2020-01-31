Hot Country Knights Announce April 2020 One Knight Stand Tour

Recent Universal Music Group Nashville signees the Hot Country Knights will hit the road in April for 11 tour dates, culminating with what should be parties of the year at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The One Knight Stand Tour will be the band's first-ever headlining trek.

A full list of the Hot Country Knights' 2020 tour dates is below. Best of all, the Knights are taking a revolving cast of talented women on tour: Hannah Dasher, Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack and Lainey Wilson will all open select shows. Fans can visit HotCountryKnights.com for ticketing details before tickets go on sale on Feb. 7.

Dierks Bentley and his backing band don ridiculous wigs and perfectly fine denim and fringe to become the Hot Country Knights. Per a growing playlist of advance tracks, including their single "Pick Her Up," the group crosses cliches and puns with a genuine appreciation for '90s country.

“The Knights started as a live band playing at a little place called Teasers on ‘Two for Tuesdays,’ and they just couldn’t get enough of us down there in Murfreesboro. We’ve got a little money now, so Barry did some work on the van. We got a few little outstanding legal issues handled so we are free and clear to cross state lines again,” says Bentley's alter ego, Douglas "Doug" Douglason, in a press release. “Yeah baby, the Knights are riding again!”

In addition, the Knights will make their live television debut on Monday (Feb. 3) on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Hot Country Knights, 2020 One Knight Stand Tour Dates:

April 7-- San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

April 8 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

April 9 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

April 16 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Joe's Sports Bar

April 17 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe's Live

April 18 -- Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Theatre

April 20 -- Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

April 21 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 22 -- Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

April 24 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

April 25 -- Talladega, Ala. @ Talladega Superspeedway

April 29 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium