The Hot Country Knights are wasting no time bringing '90s country back. After signing with Universal Music Group's Capitol Records Nashville early in the new year, the group -- Dierks Bentley and his band in mullet wigs and decades-old fashions, going by goofy names -- has released their first single, "Pick Her Up."

Readers can press play above to hear the Hot Country Knights' "Pick Her Up," which features a '90s country icon, Travis Tritt. Bentley, who is producing the Knights' new material, co-wrote the song with Brett and Jim Beavers. As lead singer Douglas "Doug" Douglason, the country star offers advice on how to woo a country lady: "Pick her up in a pickup truck / Take her out to a honky-tonk / Turn an ice-cold longneck up / Dance around to an old jukebox."

Travis chimes in on the second verse of "Pick Her Up," cautioning that this kind of woman "ain't got no use for a BMW / Or wine from a hundred-dollar bottle." Sonically, the song, with its steady drums, driving guitar and prominent fiddle line, would fit right in beside both a current Luke Combs hit and a classic Shania Twain track.

Hoping to capitalize on the resurgence of '90s-style country music, the Hot Country Knights will send "Pick Her Up" to country radio on Feb. 3.

In addition to Douglason, the Hot Country Knights consist of bass player Trevor Travis, guitarist Marty Ray "Rayro" Roburn, keytar / fiddle player Terotej "Terry" Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery. The band has previously made sporadic live appearances, often opening up for Bentley.