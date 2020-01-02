Look out, Nashville: The Hot Country Knights have officially signed a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville. According to a press release, the band -- fronted by Douglas "Doug" Douglasson, '90s alter-ego of Dierks Bentley -- announced the signing on Thursday (Jan. 2).

Clad in windbreakers, cowboy hats and aviator sunglasses, the Hot Country Knights are mounting a return to country music's rugged, testosterone-infused heyday. In other words, they're putting the "T" back in country music.

"Some artists out there tried to put the 'O' back in country, that was a thing for a while...but what it's really missing is the 'T'," Douglasson explains. "Country music has Low-T right now...it could use a pick-me-up, if you know what I mean. Those record label people over at Universal finally realized that only the Knights could be up to a task this big and hard."

Speaking of which, the Knights went big (and hard) in a new video documenting their deal-signing event at Nashville's UMG offices. In the car on the way to the signing, Douglasson and the gang talked over their demands for the label.

"Maybe some lunch? Food would be nice," the bandmates offer.

"Yeah, yeah." Douglasson responds. "Like a nice deli tray."

The band then proceeds to invade the building, win over a table-full of label heads and creatives, avail themselves of catering from Hooter's and more. While Douglasson keeps the building distracted with a live performance, the rest of the Knights invade their offices, stealing ACM Awards, all-access concert passes and --inexplicably -- a corded telephone.

In addition to Douglasson, the Hot Country Knights consist of bass player Trevor Travis, guitarist Marty Ray "Rayro" Roburn, keytar/fiddle player Terotej "Terry" Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Marty Montgomery.

The band has previously made sporadic live appearances, often opening up for Bentley. With their new record deal, however, perhaps fans of the Hot Country Knights will be able to look forward to new music from the group, or even a full tour of their own.