Hot Country Knights’ ‘The K Is Silent': The ’90s Country Match for Every Song

The Hot Country Knights' The K Is Silent, is a musical mullet: Dierks Bentley's band of Murfreesboro, Tenn., misfits from a bygone era are all (okay, mostly) '90s country business in the front, but a true party for genre geeks in the back.

The Knights -- Bentley and his backing band in their finest acid-wash jeans, windbreakers and mullet wigs -- have been waiting 30 years for their mainstream break, so their bio explains. Until recently, when Bentley (sometimes referred to by the band as Dirk Brantley or Jerks Gently) agreed to produce them, they were playing other artists' greatest hits at Teasers in Murfreesboro. The K Is Silent is their debut album, released on Friday (May 1) via Bentley's record label, UMG Nashville, which is no doubt capitalizing on the current wave of '90s country nostalgia.

Okay, so there's some buy-in required here, but Bentley and company are committed: They've been doing interviews in character, impressively without breaking, and are clearly having quite a bit of fun with this whole thing. And fans who stick with the schtick are in for a treat: a '90s country homage that's full of nods, both subtle and not so subtle, to the artists, sounds and styles of one of the genre's heydays.

Bentley's co-writers on The K Is Silent include frequent collaborator and former Martina McBride and Lee Ann Womack bandleader Brett Beavers and his brother Jim; "Whiskey Lullaby" writer Jon Randall, a solo artist in the '90s and part of Emmylou Harris' band for her iconic, Ryman Auditorium-reviving 1992 live album; and others, who imbue Brad Paisley-style humor into the album's 10 tracks.

The longer you listen to the record, the more you get in on the jokes -- and realize that Bentley and his co-writers are true fans and students of country music. Even when they're not sending up specific genre tropes ("The USA Begins With Us") or songs ("Then It Rained"), they're playing with its keystones: innuendo-filled love songs ("You Make It Hard"), lovelorn waltzes ("Mull It Over") and odes to the road ("Asphalt").

For fellow country music nerds, part of the fun of The K Is Silent will be how many '90s hits come to mind as they're listening. Here are a few we can't stop singing now: