Zac Brown Band Extend The Owl Tour to 2020

Editor's Note: Due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), this tour is now canceled. Click here for full details.

Zac Brown Band have extended their The Owl Tour into 2020. The trek, named for their September 2019 album, will now run into the spring.

Zac Brown Band's 2020 The Owl Tour will begin on Feb. 28, in Moline, Ill., and is currently scheduled to conclude with a late-April stop in Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena. The Spring 2020 leg of the tour follows a 30-plus date leg over the summer.

“The energy throughout The Owl Tour has been electric at every stop,” says Zac Brown. “It’s been an unforgettable year and we’ve had so much fun sharing the new music with our fans. We can’t wait to get back on the road next spring.”

Amos Lee and Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, a frequent collaborator, will be joining Zac Brown Band on The Owl Tour. Tickets for the trek will go on sale on Nov. 22 at 12PM local time, with Zamily fan club and Citi cardholder pre-sales beginning on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, respectively. Visit LiveNation.com for more details.

Zac Brown Band, 2020 The Owl Tour Dates:

Feb. 28 -- Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center *

Feb. 29 -- Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *

March 04 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena *

March 05 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson Boling – Arena *

March 06 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena *

March 12 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center *

March 13 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena *

March 14 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena * (on-sale Monday, November 25)

March 15 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada Scotiabank Arena *

March 26 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center *

March 27 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena *

March 28 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

April 15 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *

April 16 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center *

April 17 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena *

April 23 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena *

April 24 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

April 25 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena *

* special guests Amos Lee and Poo Bear