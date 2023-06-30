Caroline Jones Reveals She’s Pregnant With 19-Week Baby Bump

Add another bundle to the list of country babies arriving in 2023: Caroline Jones reveals in a new social media video that she is currently 19 weeks pregnant.

It's the first child for Jones and her husband, professional sailor Nick Dana.

Jones shared a video of herself wading out into a body of water, where she stands knee deep in just shorts and a sports bra, her baby bump on full display. Jones radiates with a pregnancy glow as she caresses her stomach, smiling from ear to ear.

"You're pregnant!!?" Dana, her husband, jokes in the comments.

Several others chimed in with congratulatory messages, while some expressed their surprise at the news. Prior to getting married to Dana, Jones had decided that she would never walk down the aisle, which led to many believing that she wouldn't ever have a child, either. As fate would have it, all it took was the right person to change her mind.

"I said I would never get married and I don’t like skiing (I did both for this picture). Which tells you everything you need to know about what a genuine inspiration Nick Dana is," Jones wrote in a social media post commemorating her snowy wedding at the end of 2021.

The year is heating up for the singer, who's touring with Zac Brown Band after becoming an official member of the group in 2022. The From the Fire Tour launched on June 30 and will continue through Nov. 4, with back-to-back stops at several locations.

It's unclear when Jones' baby will arrive.