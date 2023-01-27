Caroline Jones Recruits Alyssa Bonagura for 90s-Inspired Love Song ‘Keep It Safe’ [LISTEN]

Caroline Jones and Alyssa Bonagura give a nod to the infectious and joyful love songs that dominated the airwaves in the 90s with their energizing new track "Keep It Safe."

Released today (Jan. 27), the song explores the overwhelming excitement and nervousness that arise as a new relationship begins to bloom. The pair's sweet, perfectly blended vocals and driving percussion help drive the tune forward, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.

"Alyssa is a super talented musician, producer, singer and songwriter, and a really genuine spirit," Jones says. "I'm so grateful to call her a really close friend and collaborator. This song is very 90's and harkens back to The Corrs, SheDaisy, Shania and even The Bangles!"

"Over the last year, Caroline and I have become such great friends and this song was really born out of one of our deep girly chats about life and love," Bonagura notes. "I had just started dating someone new and Caroline gave me such amazing sisterly advice to remember to take it slow and be present and things would work out the way they were supposed to! It's such a good reminder to be present in all things and sometimes all it takes is a good friend to remind you of that!"

Take a listen to "Keep It Safe" below:

It's already been a busy year for Jones, who recently became the first woman to become an official member of Zac Brown Band. This summer, she'll perform over 30 shows with her new bandmates for their lengthy From The Fire Tour, which kicks off June 30 in Columbus, Ohio.

Fans can also expect a new solo album from Jones to arrive later this year, marking her first LP of solo material since 2021's Antipodes. In November, she shared the stunning music video for "If I Don't Love You," which was filmed in an array of scenic locales across New Zealand.

You can find a complete list of upcoming tour dates at Caroline Jones' official website.