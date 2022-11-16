Caroline Jones Embraces the Beauty of a Faraway Land in ‘If I Don’t Love You’ Music Video [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Caroline Jones describes the setting of her stunning music video for "If I Don't Love You," which is premiering exclusively at The Boot today (Nov. 16), as one of "the most incredible views I've ever experienced."

The accomplished multi-instrumentalist spent much of the early COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in New Zealand and pulled from those days when crafting the treatment for the video.

As Jones performs her soaring power ballad, she's seen basking in the beauty of multiple breathtaking locales, including the sparkling Oreti Beach coastline, the rocky terrain of the Southern Alps, the winding Dart River and the High Country's Lorne Peak Station.

"The landscapes are so stunning that they look green-screened, but I can assure you that they are very, very real," Jones explains. "I look back on my time in New Zealand as one of the most artistically and personally inspiring chapters in my life."

Those scenic landscapes left a lasting impact on the genre-bending talent, whose first Top 30 country radio hit, "Come In (But Don't Make Yourself Comfortable)," recently became a viral sensation on TikTok. That breakout single and "If I Don't Love You" are both tracks from Antipodes, Jones' celebrated sophomore album released in 2021.

"The extreme, stark natural beauty in this music video provides a visual metaphor for the risk we take when we open our heart to someone," remarks Jones. "The fear of and pull towards that leap of faith is quintessentially human, and I wanted to capture that feeling in this song and video."

The release of Jones' captivating new video follows the announcement that she is now the first and only female member of the Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band. Last week, she performed alongside her bandmates at the CMA Awards and will take the stage this weekend for the final dates of their headlining Out In the Middle Tour.

You can find more information on Caroline Jones' music and upcoming tour dates via her official website.