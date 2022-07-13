Caroline Jones Shows Off Her Rock Edge With Cover of Mimi Webb Hit ‘House on Fire’ [EXCLUSIVE]

From the moment country-pop multi-instrumentalist Caroline Jones first heard British singer-songwriter Mimi Webb’s addictive hit song “House on Fire,” she was immediately hooked.

“It has such a clever lyric, which I really appreciate being in country,” Jones tells The Boot in a recent interview. “I love lyrics that are layered, and there's obviously a certain bit of hurt in the lyric to 'House on Fire,' but it's framed in a very sassy, clever, angsty way. So yeah, there was a lot of emotion to play with.”

And it’s these pure emotions that now play out in Jones’ retro cover of the pop hit.

“In this day and age, we love making content and making videos and doing covers and writing songs,” says Jones, a rising star who snagged her first Top 30 hit “Come In (But Don’t Make Yourself Comfortable)” last year. “So, doing these covers are an extension of the creative process for me.”

Premiering exclusively on The Boot, Jones’ performance video for “House of Fire” features Jones and her band doing what they do best – and that’s playing some darn good live music.

“It was just me and the guys in the band rocking out,” says Jones, who is currently out with the very same 8-piece band featured in the video on her That Girl in the Band Tour. “The funny thing is that if you actually play music live with a band, you inevitably sound more rock and roll. When you bring it to a live band, you just get a more rock and roll energy just by virtue of it being played live.”

And when she says they plated live, she means truly live.

“When you play it live, it has more raw rock energy,” says Jones, who admits that this video shoot was the first time that she and her band had ever filmed something live together. “It was fun to stretch out on something different and show off a little bit of my band's musicianship.”

It's this musicianship that is not only on her That Girl in The Band Tour but also as she continues on tour with the Zac Brown Band on their Out in The Middle Tour that kicked off in April.

“I still catch myself all the time,” says Jones, who recently played the iconic Wrigley Field in Chicago as part of the Zac Brown Band tour. “You have to remind yourself that you literally have visualized this and dreamed of this your entire life. And you're on stage with a band that I've looked up to since I started listening to country music.”

She pauses for a moment.

“I am just so grateful to have music as my job,” she concludes, who has also shared the stage with legends such as Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, and Vince Gill. “Whether I’m playing for a hundred people or 20,000 people, I just know this is what I love to do.”