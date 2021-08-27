Caroline Jones' new song "Getting to Me" holds a special place in her heart: It's the first song she ever wrote about the man who is now her fiancé. The song is now available to stream and premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play below to listen.

"Of all the songs I’ve released from my forthcoming album thus far, “Getting to Me” is the most representative of the album sonically, energetically and lyrically," shares Jones. She adds, "I am very proud of this song, lyrically, melodically and production-wise."

In particular, the line "This love has shifted everything / I'll never not know you this well again," is meaningful, Jones notes, as it expresses how she felt during the early weeks of knowing her now-fiancé. "There are only a few times in my life that I’ve been conscious of my world changing ... but in this case, I was acutely aware in the moment that this person I had just met would turn my entire world on its head for the better," she says.

"I find that such an interesting, sacred and rare phenomena — to actually realize as it is happening that the tectonic plates of life are moving under your feet," Jones continues.

"Getting to Me" will appear on Jones' sophomore album, the full details of which have yet to be announced. It's expected this fall, however, and will also include her current single, "Come In (But Don't Make Yourself Comfortable."

Jones is spending her summer and early fall on the road with Zac Brown Band; unlike her past gigs as the band's opening act, however, she is this time playing as a member of the band. After ZBB's The Comeback Tour ends, Jones will play several headlining shows in Florida in November.

"Getting a master class in musicianship every night from each member [of Zac Brown Band] is a dream come true," Jones says of her current gig. "I feel a great sense of purpose and gratitude up there with that band."

Fans can stay up to date on Jones' tour plans, and her new music, at CarolineJones.com.