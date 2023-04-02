Zac Brown Band Bring Home Group/Duo Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Music Awards

Zac Brown Band were named the winners in the Group/Duo Video of the Year category before the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night (April 2), for their song, "Out in the Middle." They faced off against a talented roster of fellow nominees, including Dan + Shay, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parmalee and The War and Treaty.

The band earned their trophy ahead of the show, as artists were still filing into the Moody Center, where the awards show is set to take place. ZBB's big win was announced during the live stream of the red carpet.

Zac Brown Band are historically a little underappreciated at awards shows, but their latest trophy comes courtesy of a heart-pounding, roots-reviving track off their 2021 The Comeback album. "Out in the Middle" is a loud-and-proud declaration of allegiance to the rural life, and its music video — with shots of the woods, the water and the people who call these places home — is a fitting visual accompaniment to this instant-classic piece of Southern rock storytelling.

"Out in the Middle" got an extra dose of firepower with the release of The Comeback's deluxe collaborations version, when Blake Shelton joined ZBB for an even rowdier and more amped-up version of the track.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live from Austin, Texas, on Sunday night on CBS, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown co-host the event.

