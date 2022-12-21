There are two types of people: those who love winter, and those who loathe it. The former group will insist that outdoor sports and hot chocolate are worth the frozen fingers, while the latter set will contend that having to wear three layers of clothing just to go outside is not a good time.

However, there is one thing upon which these groups can agree: music. Specifically, songs that empathize with — or are about — winter, that either find the silver lining in the coldest months of the year or use the season as a backdrop to illuminate some greater truths.

Because we all need something to make those cold-morning commutes and below-zero days a little bit easier to bear, the following are The Boot's Top 10 country songs about winter.