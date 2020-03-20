Zac Brown Band Cancel All 2020 Tour Plans in Light of Coronavirus Spread

Zac Brown Band have opted to cancel all of their remaining 2020 tour dates in light of the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). In a statement to fans on Friday (March 20), the band calls the decision a "very difficult," "deeply disappoint[ing]" and "unprecedented" one.

"Touring is our life blood, and performing live for our fans is the best part of this job," the band's statement reads. "Bottom line, though, we want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first."

Fans who purchased tickets to one of Zac Brown Band's now-canceled 2020 shows will receive a full refund. Visit ZacBrownBand.com for more details.

"It is up to all of us to change the course of this pandemic and make sacrifices for the sake of our fellow man. The sooner we all do our part, the sooner we can get past this," the statement continues, echoing a plea Brown made in a recent Facebook post. "To those of you taking proper steps to keep yourself and those around you healthy, thank you. To those of you still out there not taking this seriously, it’s time to wake up. The longer you wait to self-isolate, the longer entire communities will be out of work and the longer it will take our country to recover."

Zac Brown Band had previously postponed about a dozen of their Spring 2020 The Owl Tour dates in light of the spread of the coronavirus. Until Friday, however, those shows were to be rescheduled, and their summertime Roar With the Lions Tour stops remained untouched.

"We are grateful to our fans for understanding this decision as well as everyone on the front lines who can’t stay at home because their work is essential. We believe we can all overcome this together," ZBB's statement concludes. "As soon as it’s safe, we’ll see you back out on the road again. Until then, stay safe, healthy and do your part."

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic on March 11 -- over 242,000 cases of the disease and 9,867 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 19. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 10,442 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 150 deaths as of March 19.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Some artists are performing virtual shows while fans are stuck at home and events are canceled or postponed.

Zac Brown Band, 2020 The Owl Tour Canceled Dates:

March 12 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center *

March 13 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena *

March 14 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena * (on-sale Monday, November 25)

March 15 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada Scotiabank Arena *

March 26 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center *

March 27 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena *

March 28 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

April 15 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *

April 16 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center *

April 17 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena *

April 23 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena *

April 24 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

April 25 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena *

* special guests Amos Lee and Poo Bear

Zac Brown Band, Summer 2020 Roar With the Lions Tour Canceled Dates:

May 24-25 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

May 29 -- Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center*

May 30 -- Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre*

May 31 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

June 4 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

June 5 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion*

June 12 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage *

June 13 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

June 14 -- Darien, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater*

June 18 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank MusicPark*

June 19 -- Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion*

June 20 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium*

June 25 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

June 26 -- New York City @ Citi Field*

June 27 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live*

July 24 -- Shakopee, Minn. @ Twin Cities Summer Jam +

July 25 -- Monticello, Iowa @ Great Jones County Fair +

Aug. 7 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ SunTrust Park

Sept. 10 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center***

Sept. 11 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center***

Sept. 12 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field**

Sept. 17 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ IThink Financial Amphitheatre****

Sept. 18 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre****

Sept. 19 -- Frisco, Texas @ Toyota Stadium (National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend) ++

Sept. 25-26 -- Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Oct. 16 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 17 -- Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 18 -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 23 -- Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Oct. 24. -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium^

Oct. 25 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre^

* special guest Gregory Alan Isakov

** special guest St. Paul and the Broken Bones

*** special guest Old Crow Medicine Show

**** special guest Caroline Jones

^ special guest Riley Green

+ Denotes festival stops

++ Denotes special stop