The Zac Brown Band will be hitting the road for the summer! The group has revealed plans for their upcoming Roar With the Lions Tour, which will kick off right after they wrap their upcoming spring 2020 The Owl Tour.

While The Owl Tour was named for their September 2019 album, the group says that the new string of dates will offer a retrospective of their entire discography, and will also include a sampling of their signature genre-blending cover performances. The tour takes its name from the imagery of a lion, which is emblematic of each member of the band's personality.

"Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions," frontman Zac Brown explains in a press release. "They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride -- rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can't wait to hear you roar with us!"

The Roar With the Lions Tour kicks off on May 24-25 with two dates in Gilford, N.H., and extends through October. Supporting acts for the tour include Gregory Alan Isakov as well as St. Paul and the Broken Bones. Tickets for the shows will go on sale beginning Friday, Jan. 17 at 10AM local time; However, the Zamily Fan Club will have early opportunities to purchase tickets, with a pre-sale beginning Jan. 14 at 12PM local time. For ticketing information and details, visit the band's website.

Zac Brown Band, Summer 2020 Roar With the Lions Tour Dates:

May 24 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

May 25 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

May 29 -- Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center *

May 30 -- Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre*

May 31 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

June 4 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

June 5 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion*

June 12 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage *

June 13 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

June 14 -- Darien, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater*

June 18 -- Burgettstown, Penn. @ S&T Bank MusicPark*

June 19 -- Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion*

June 20 -- Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium*

June 25 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

June 26 -- New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field*

June 27 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live*

July 24 -- Shakopee, Minn. @ Twin Cities Summer Jam +

July 25 -- Monticello, Iowa @ Great Jones County Fair +

Aug. 7 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ SunTrust Park

Sept. 10 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 11 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 12 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field**

Sept. 19 -- Frisco, Texas @ Toyota Stadium (National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend) ++

Sept. 25 -- Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 -- Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Oct. 16 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 17 -- Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 18 -- Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

* Denotes special guest Gregory Alan Isakov

** Denotes special guest St. Paul and the Broken Bones

+ Denotes festival stops

++ Denotes special stop