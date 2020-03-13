Kane Brown Postpones 5 Worldwide Beautiful Tour Stops During Coronavirus Pandemic

Kane Brown has postponed five Worldwide Beautiful Tour stops due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The country star shared the news on Friday (March 13), making him one of dozens of artists to reschedule or cancel shows in light of growing concern about the virus.

Brown's affected tour stops are his five remaining March shows. Three were to take place in Canada, while two are U.S. dates. All five shows have already been rescheduled; a full list of Brown's Worldwide Beautiful Tour dates, including the moved shows, is below.

"I’m sorry guys," Brown says on Instagram. "Still hope to see y’all!!"

Brown began his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour on Feb. 2, in Dublin, Ireland. North American shows kicked off on Feb. 29, and the trek is scheduled to conclude on May 9 in Kansas City, Mo.

There are more than 128,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the globe, including more than 4,700 deaths, as of Thursday evening (March 12). The number of cases within the United States has been increasing, with 1,663 cases and 40 deaths confirmed.

Following President Donald Trump's Wednesday (March 11) address to the nation, which included a decision to ban foreign nationals traveling to the United States from Europe beginning Friday, hundreds of tour dates were canceled or rescheduled by country artists in an effort to help control the spread of the disease. Live Nation and AEG are among the organizations that announced they would be recommending all large-scale events through the month of March be postponed.

Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire and Jason Aldean are just a few of the artists who have moved tour dates due to the pandemic. California's Stagecoach Festival and the 2020 C2C: Country to Country Festival have also been postponed.

Kane Brown, 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour Rescheduled Dates:

Feb. 2 — Dublin, Ireland @ Academy Dublin

Feb. 4 — London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb. 5 — Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Melkweg

Feb. 6 — Paris, France @ L’Alhambra

Feb. 8 — Berlin, Germany @ Metropol

Feb. 29 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

March 1 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

March 5 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

March 6 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center

March 7 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

April 23 — Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

April 24 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 25 — Lafayette, La. @ CAJUNDOME

April 30 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

May 1 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

May 7 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 8 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

May 9 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Aug. 27 — Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

Aug. 28 — London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

Aug. 29 — Oshawa, Ontario, Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre

Oct. 15 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 16 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place