Kane Brown Unveils 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour

Editor's Note: Five of Brown's 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour stops were rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Click here for more details.

Kane Brown has massive plans for 2020. The country star unveiled his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour early Friday morning (Nov. 8), and the trek will take him throughout North America and Europe in the winter and spring.

Brown's 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour begins on Feb. 2, in Dublin, Ireland. He'll stay overseas for about a week, until Feb. 8, and then head back to the United States to start his North American run on Feb. 29 in Atlantic City, N.J.

“We’ve been getting asked for a while when we were going to be heading overseas, and there have been a few times it's almost worked out, but 2020 just overall was the right timing,” Brown tells Nashville's Tennessean newspaper. “We’ve known about it for a while, and I am glad we can tell people we are coming back out on the road. It’s important to us and to our fans to keep showing up for them and knowing how much we appreciate their support.”

Brown has nearly two dozen 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour dates scheduled through May 9, when he will conclude his tour in Kansas City, Mo., including three stops in eastern Canada. A full list of announced stops is below, but in a tweet, Brown notes that these dates are only the tour's first leg.

Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane will be joining Brown for his 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour, which Brown says is named for "a song I am working on now, which we have teased a bit but haven’t officially released yet." Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Nov. 15 at 10AM local time; visit KaneBrownMusic.com for full details.

Kane Brown 2020 Worldwide Beautiful Tour Dates:

Feb. 2 — Dublin, Ireland @ Academy Dublin

Feb. 4 — London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb. 5 — Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Melkweg

Feb. 6 — Paris, France @ L’Alhambra

Feb. 8 — Berlin, Germany @ Metropol

Feb. 29 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

March 1 — Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

March 5 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

March 6 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center

March 7 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

March 19 — Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 20 — Oshawa, Ontario, Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre

March 21 — London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

March 26 — North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

March 28 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

April 23 — Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

April 24 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 25 — Lafayette, La. @ CAJUNDOME

April 30 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

May 1 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena

May 7 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 8 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

May 9 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center