Brandy Clark Looks Ahead to Headlining Who You Thought I Was Tour

Earlier in January 2020, Brandy Clark revealed plans for her new album, Your Life is a Record, and dropped the first single off the project, "Who You Thought I Was." Now, her year is getting even busier: Clark is gearing up for an extensive run of tour dates, both as opening support for Tanya Tucker on the CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour and also for her own headlining Who You Thought I Was Tour.

First up is a string of overseas dates, which will begin on Jan. 25 in Oslo, Norway before hitting stops in Denmark, the Netherlands and the UK. Next up, Clark is heading stateside to join Tucker for a leg of the CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour.

After wrapping that portion of dates in February, Clark will return to the road in March, following Your Life is a Record's March 6 release date. The singer will bookend the tour with special album release shows in Nashville and Chicago at the beginning and end of the run, respectively, along with an additional L.A. album release show in the middle.

Tickets for Clark's Who You Thought I Was Tour go on sale on Friday (Jan. 17) at 10AM local time. For more details, visit the artist's website.

Brandy Clark, 2020 Tour Dates:

Jan. 25 -- Oslo, Norway @ Interstate 20

Jan. 27 -- Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar, Vega – Musikkens Hus

Jan. 29 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

Jan. 31 -- Gateshead, U.K. @ The Sage Gateshead, Hall 1

Feb. 1 -- Glasgow, U.K. @ St. Luke’s

Feb. 5 -- Vienna, Va. @ The Barns at Wolf Trap*

Feb. 6 -- Philadelphia, Penn. @ World Café Live*

Feb. 7 -- New York, N.Y. @ Town Hall*

Feb. 20 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ Graceland Soundstage*

Feb. 21 -- Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre*

Feb. 22 -- Wichita, Kan. @ Templelive Wichita

Feb. 24 -- Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note

Feb. 25 -- Lincoln, Ne. @ Bourbon Theatre

Feb. 27 -- Sioux Fallas, N.D. @ The District

Feb. 28 -- Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Theatre

Feb. 29 -- Hinckley, Minn. @ Grand Casino Hinckley

*with Tanya Tucker for the CMT Next Women of Country Tour

Brandy Clark, 2020 Who You Thought I Was Tour Dates:

March 28 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Off Broadway

March 29 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ 3rd and Lindsley

March 31 -- Houston, Texas @ White Oak

Apr. 1 -- Austin, Texas @ The Parish

Apr. 3 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Musical Instrument Museum

Apr. 7 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Lodge Room

Apr. 8 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Apr. 10 -- Portland, Ore. @ Alberta Rose Theatre

Apr. 11 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Theatre

Apr. 13 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room

Apr. 14 -- Denver, Colo. @ Globe Hall

Apr. 16 -- Omaha, Ne. @ The Waiting Room

Apr. 17 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fineline

Apr. 18 -- Des Moines, Ia. @ Woolys

Apr. 20 -- Ann Arbor, Mich. @ The Ark

Apr. 21 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland

Apr. 22 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Rex

Apr. 24 --Uncasville, Conn. @ Wolf Den

Apr. 27 -- Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

May 2 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ McGlohon

May 4 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West

May 5 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

May 7 -- Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners

May 8 -- Chicago, Ill. @ The Space