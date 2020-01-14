Brandy Clark Looks Ahead to Headlining Who You Thought I Was Tour
Earlier in January 2020, Brandy Clark revealed plans for her new album, Your Life is a Record, and dropped the first single off the project, "Who You Thought I Was." Now, her year is getting even busier: Clark is gearing up for an extensive run of tour dates, both as opening support for Tanya Tucker on the CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour and also for her own headlining Who You Thought I Was Tour.
First up is a string of overseas dates, which will begin on Jan. 25 in Oslo, Norway before hitting stops in Denmark, the Netherlands and the UK. Next up, Clark is heading stateside to join Tucker for a leg of the CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour.
After wrapping that portion of dates in February, Clark will return to the road in March, following Your Life is a Record's March 6 release date. The singer will bookend the tour with special album release shows in Nashville and Chicago at the beginning and end of the run, respectively, along with an additional L.A. album release show in the middle.
Tickets for Clark's Who You Thought I Was Tour go on sale on Friday (Jan. 17) at 10AM local time. For more details, visit the artist's website.
Brandy Clark, 2020 Tour Dates:
Jan. 25 -- Oslo, Norway @ Interstate 20
Jan. 27 -- Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar, Vega – Musikkens Hus
Jan. 29 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
Jan. 31 -- Gateshead, U.K. @ The Sage Gateshead, Hall 1
Feb. 1 -- Glasgow, U.K. @ St. Luke’s
Feb. 5 -- Vienna, Va. @ The Barns at Wolf Trap*
Feb. 6 -- Philadelphia, Penn. @ World Café Live*
Feb. 7 -- New York, N.Y. @ Town Hall*
Feb. 20 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ Graceland Soundstage*
Feb. 21 -- Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre*
Feb. 22 -- Wichita, Kan. @ Templelive Wichita
Feb. 24 -- Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note
Feb. 25 -- Lincoln, Ne. @ Bourbon Theatre
Feb. 27 -- Sioux Fallas, N.D. @ The District
Feb. 28 -- Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Theatre
Feb. 29 -- Hinckley, Minn. @ Grand Casino Hinckley
*with Tanya Tucker for the CMT Next Women of Country Tour
Brandy Clark, 2020 Who You Thought I Was Tour Dates:
March 28 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Off Broadway
March 29 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ 3rd and Lindsley
March 31 -- Houston, Texas @ White Oak
Apr. 1 -- Austin, Texas @ The Parish
Apr. 3 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Musical Instrument Museum
Apr. 7 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Lodge Room
Apr. 8 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
Apr. 10 -- Portland, Ore. @ Alberta Rose Theatre
Apr. 11 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Theatre
Apr. 13 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room
Apr. 14 -- Denver, Colo. @ Globe Hall
Apr. 16 -- Omaha, Ne. @ The Waiting Room
Apr. 17 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fineline
Apr. 18 -- Des Moines, Ia. @ Woolys
Apr. 20 -- Ann Arbor, Mich. @ The Ark
Apr. 21 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland
Apr. 22 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Rex
Apr. 24 --Uncasville, Conn. @ Wolf Den
Apr. 27 -- Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall
May 2 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ McGlohon
May 4 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West
May 5 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn
May 7 -- Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners
May 8 -- Chicago, Ill. @ The Space
