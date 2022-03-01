30 Songs You Didn’t Know Brandy Clark Wrote

Since the early 2000s, Brandy Clark has been writing and recording country music that is infectious, heartfelt and witty. From a young age, she found inspiration from country legends like Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. At just nine years old, she began playing the guitar and writing songs of her own. She made her way to Nashville as a teenager to study at Belmont University, but Music City had much bigger plans in mind for Clark.

Her first hit as a songwriter came in 2011 when "Mama's Broken Heart," a tune she co-wrote with Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves, became a smash hit for Miranda Lambert. The following year, Clark released her own self-titled EP which included the punchy single "Stripes." The song was well-received by critics and country fans alike, and led her to record her own debut album 12 Stories. Released in 2013, the record featured Vince Gill and Kacey Musgraves on background vocals, and showcased her immeasurable talents as both a writer and artist in her own right.

Her two most recent albums, 2016's Big Day in a Small Town and 2020's Your Life is a Record, were produced by Jay Joyce and earned widespread critical acclaim. If you aren't familiar with her music as a solo artist, you may be surprised to learn Clark might be the writer behind some of your favorite country hits.

Read on to learn about 30 songs that were penned by Brandy Clark and recorded by other country artists.