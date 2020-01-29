Chris Stapleton Announces 2020 All-American Road Show Tour Dates

Chris Stapleton is continuing his All-American Road Show in 2020. The country star has announced an extensive slate of tour dates for the new year.

Stapleton will begin his 2020 All-American Road Show stops on March 11 in Corpus Christi, Texas. The lengthy trek, which will run through late October, includes stops at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga.; Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.; and Madison Square Garden in New York City, among others. A full list of stops is below.

Stapleton is bringing an impressive list of special guests out with him for his 2020 tour: Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Hank Williams Jr., Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, the Marcus King Band and Yola will all act as support at various points during the trek. Additionally, Stapleton's Wrigley Field show will feature the Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell.

Tickets for Stapleton's 2020 All-American Road Show stops go on sale to the general public on Feb. 7 at 10AM local time. Stapleton's fan club members and Citi cardholders will have pre-sale access beginning on Feb. 4. Visit ChrisStapleton.com for full ticketing details.

Stapleton last released new music in 2017: That year, he unveiled From A Room, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. During his 2019 tour dates, the star began sharing some new, unreleased songs.

Chris Stapleton, 2020 All-American Road Show Tour Dates:

March 11 — Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center#

March 12 — Austin, Texas @ Frank Erwin Center#

March 14 — Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field*

March 20 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum+

March 21 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC+

April 22 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center+

April 23 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center+

April 25 — Lexington, Ky. @ A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field†

June 4 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater‡

June 5 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion‡

June 6 — San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater‡

June 11 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena°

June 12 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre°

June 13 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre°

June 18 — Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena°

June 19 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater°

June 20 — George, Wash. @ The Gorge Amphitheatre°

June 25 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre§

June 26 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center§

June 30 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater^

July 16 — Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena##

July 17 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center##

July 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park**

July 23 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater##

July 24 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview##

July 25 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center##

July 30 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain++

July 31 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion++

Aug. 1 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center++

Aug. 6 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center++

Aug. 7 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion++

Aug. 8 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek++

Aug. 12-13 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank NH Pavilion††

Aug. 20 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center††

Aug. 29 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field‡‡

Oct. 1 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena+

Oct. 2 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena+

Oct. 8 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center+

Oct. 9 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall+

Oct. 10 — New York City @ Madison Square Garden+

Oct. 15 — Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena+

Oct. 16 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center+ (on-sale February 14)

Oct. 17 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena+ (on-sale February 14)

Oct. 22 — Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarket Arena+

Oct. 23 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center+ (on-sale March 27)

# with Jamey Johnson and Yola

* with Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson and Yola

+ with the Marcus King Band and Yola

† with Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola

‡ with Dwight Yoakam and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

° with Margo Price and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

§ with Sheryl Crow and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

^ with Sheryl Crow

## with Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

** with Hank Williams Jr., Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

++ with Elle King and Kendell Marvel

†† with Elle King and Nikki Lane

‡‡ with the Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

