Chris Stapleton will not tour in 2020. His entire All-American Road Show for the year, including a few stops at Major League Baseball ballparks, is being pushed to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After postponing springtime shows scheduled for March and April as the United States began shutting down to prevent the spread of the virus, Stapleton announced on Monday (May 18) that his entire 2020 All-American Road Show will be affected. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, which are available at ChrisStapleton.com, or fans have 30 days to obtain a refund via their point of purchase.

"We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority," Stapleton's statement says. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all navigate these unusual times. We miss seeing your faces in the crowd, hearing your voices and sharing the moments that we can only have when we come together in music ... Until then we wish you all good health & safety."

Stapleton's 2020 tour plans kept him on the road until late October; now, he's scheduled to begin touring again on April 21, 2021, and stay out through mid-November. A show at Atlanta, Ga.'s Truist Park has been canceled, though Stapleton promises an Atlanta show in 2021, with the details to be announced. Performances at Chicago, Ill.'s Wrigley Field and Arlington, Texas' Globe Life Field will be rescheduled around the MLB's 2021 schedule, so dates for those shows are also forthcoming.

In addition to his own tour dates, Stapleton was scheduled to perform two major stadium shows with George Strait this summer. Both of those concerts have also been rescheduled for 2021.