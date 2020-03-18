‘Reba, Brooks & Dunn’ Las Vegas Residency Dates Postponed During Coronavirus Shutdown

Select dates of Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn's long-running Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas residency are being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Hundreds of shows and tours have been canceled or postponed in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

Per an Instagram post from McEntire, the April 8-18 dates of the residency are affected. The shows will be rescheduled, so fans are asked to hang on to their tickets for the time being.

Both McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have individual planned for 2020 as well. McEntire recently pushed back her trek, which was due to start on March 20, to the summer due to the virus. Brooks & Dunn's Reboot Tour was originally scheduled to begin on May 15 and, thus far, has not been affected.

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11 -- over 197,000 cases of the disease and 7,905 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 17. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 4,226 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 75 deaths as of March 17.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates. On Sunday (March 15), the Academy of Country Music announced the postponement of the 2020 ACM Awards.