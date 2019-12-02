‘Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas’ Residency Extended to 2020

Editor's Note: Some of these shows have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Click here for more information.

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn will continue their Las Vegas residency in 2020. The trio of country singers have announced a new string of Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas shows for the new year.

McEntire, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn will begin their 2020 Las Vegas shows on April 8. The shows, 24 in total, are scheduled on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays in April, June, October and December, all at 7:30PM at the Coliseum at Caesar's Palace.

Pre-sale tickets for Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas 2020 shows will begin on Tuesday (Dec. 3) at 10AM PT, and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (Dec. 6). Visit Ticketmaster.com for more details.

The year 2019 has been a big one for both McEntire and Brooks & Dunn: She released a brand-new album, Stronger Than the Truth, while they made a comeback with their Reboot project and their induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. McEntire has also announced a few solo 2020 shows as well.

Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas 2020 Shows:

April: 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

June: 10, 12, 13, 16, 19, 20

October: 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17

December: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12

