In 2020, Brooks & Dunn will embark on their first nationwide tour in 10 years. The iconic country duo's Reboot 2020 Tour is scheduled to begin in mid-May.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn will kick off their Reboot 2020 Tour on May 15 in St. Louis, Mo. Shows in Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, Ga.; Chicago, Ill., and elsewhere are scheduled through September. A a full list of scheduled shows is below.

“So much for 'We quit,' huh?” says Dunn in a press release. "That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn't share our sentiment … He gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two."

While Brooks & Dunn, who were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019, have played shows here and there in recent years -- including a long-running Las Vegas residency with their good friend Reba McEntire -- they have not embarked on a full tour since their Last Rodeo Tour, which ended in 2010. However, adds Brooks, “The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us.

"Performers who have had the kind of nights like we’ve had with our fans can never really let that go," Brooks continues. "Live is where we’re most at home, and it's gonna feel good to be back in the saddle."

Some of Brooks & Dunn's Reboot 2020 Tour stops are part of Live Nation's Country Megaticket. Fans can get more information about tickets at Brooks-Dunn.com.

Brooks & Dunn ruled country music in the 1990s and 2000s with hits such as "Brand New Man," "My Maria" and more. However, in 2009, the pair famously announced that they would be breaking up following a final tour. Both men pursued solo careers in the 2010s before, in 2019, releasing a new album, Reboot, on which they teamed up with various country stars (including Kacey Musgraves, Midland and Ashley McBryde) to revisit and re-record older hits.

As far as new music goes, Brooks & Dunn aren't ruling anything out, they told The Boot in April. "I mentioned something to our manager last week: I said, 'Should we throw [out] a new song or two?' We write all the time. It’s just innately there. He just spun around and he goes, 'You go see Springsteen, and what do you go see? New stuff?'" Dunn recalled at the time. "That said, yeah, we’re thinking about it. We didn’t get here by following the rules."

Brooks & Dunn, Reboot 2020 Tour Dates:

May 15 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 16 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

May 22 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 23 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 29 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 30 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

June 5 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 6 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

June 26 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

June 27 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 28 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 29 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Sept. 4 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 5 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 18 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre