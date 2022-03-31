Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn paired up in 1990 to create the Grammy-winning duo Brooks & Dunn. They had a long trek together -- 10 studio albums, one Christmas album and three compilation albums -- before announcing their retirement as a group in 2009 and performing a final concert in September 2010.

With 20 No. 1 songs and all but two of their albums certified platinum or higher, the duo was certainly a force to be reckoned with on the country music front. Thousands of fans attended their long-running Las Vegas residency with Reba McEntire, and they released a hits album, Reboot, in 2019.

So what's next for Brooks & Dunn? Earlier this year, they surprised fans with the announcement of their Reboot 2022 Tour, which will hit arenas across the country and features support from some of country's biggest names, including Jon Pardi, Walker Hayes, Gabby Barrett and more.

Does this mean there might be new music in the making? It's probably too soon to tell. One thing is for sure, however: Brooks & Dunn's songs will forever be on the playlists of country fans; after all, they're Country Music Hall of Fame inductees. To get those playlists started, The Boot has picked our Top 10 tracks from B&D.