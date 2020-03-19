Brooks & Dunn’s 2020 Reboot Tour Is the Latest Coronavirus Quarantine Victim

Brooks & Dunn's 2020 tour plans are the latest to fall victim to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19)-related quarantine. The country duo's 2020 Reboot Tour is being pushed back as the United States works to stop the spread of the novel virus.

Originally set to begin on May 15 in St. Louis, Mo., Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn's Reboot Tour will now begin on Aug. 28, in Cincinnati, Ohio. The summertime trek has turned into a fall one, and will last through the end of October.

A full list of Brooks & Dunn's new 2020 Reboot Tour dates is below. Fans can visit Brooks-Dunn.com for more information.

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11 -- over 214,000 cases of the disease and 8,733 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 18. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 7,038 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 97 deaths as of March 18.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates.

A number of artists are performing virtual shows while fans are stuck at home and events are canceled or postponed. On Monday night (March 16), Keith Urban played a mini-live set from his warehouse, while Luke Combs offered a short set on Tuesday night (March 17).

Brooks & Dunn, 2020 Reboot Tour Rescheduled Dates:

Aug. 28 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 29 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Sept. 3 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 4 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 5 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 18 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 25 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept. 26 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 2 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Oct. 3 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Oct. 23 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 24 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Oct. 29 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Oct. 30 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion