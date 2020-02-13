Marty Stuart, Steve Miller Team Up for 2020 The Americana Tour
Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives are hitting the road with Steve Miller later this year. The two iconic acts will be co-headlining The Americana Tour, also featuring special guest Gary Mule Deer.
Set to kick off on June 13 in Austin, Texas, Stuart and Miller's run will continue across the country through the end of August. The two hitmakers, who have previously toured together through the years, have shared their excitement over this new national trek.
“Touring with the Steve Miller Band has proved to be magical," Stuart said in a press release. "It is indeed an honor to go across the nation with Steve and the Steve Miller Band.”
“Touring with Marty and the Superlatives is inspirational,” Miller explained. “This is undoubtedly one of the most talented touring combinations I’ve ever been involved in. We look forward to continuing working together to explore the roots of American Music. Adding the musical comedy of Gary Mule Deer to the show will be an unexpected treat for our fans. I’m delighted to be able to tour with these great artists and to bring the Steve Miller Band audience the best of the best."
Tomorrow (Feb. 14), Stuart will also release The Pilgrim: A Wall-to-Wall Odyssey, a new book and CD that will take fans through the creative process that led to his 1999 concept album The Pilgrim.
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives + Steve Miller, 2020 The Americana Tour Dates:
June 13 -- Austin, Texas @ Travis County Expo Center
June 15 -- Allen, Texas @ Allen Event Center
June 16 -- Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre
June 19 -- Thackerville, Okla. @ Winstar Casino
June 20 -- Quapaw, Okla. @ Downstream Casino
June 23 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
June 24 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Youngstown Amphitheater
June 26 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest
June 27 -- Highland Park Ill. @ Ravinia Festival
June 29 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Meijer Gardens
June 30 -- Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center
July 9 -- Saratoga, Calif. @ Mt. Winery
July 10 -- Saratoga, Calif. @ Mt. Winery
July 12 -- Murphys, Calif. @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
July 14 -- Boise, Ida. @ Outlaw Field
July 15 -- Sunny Valley, Ida. @ Sunny Valley Pavillion
July 18 -- Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Casino
July 19 -- Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs
July 22 -- Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
July 30 -- Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Casino
July 31 -- Philadelphia, Penn. @ The Met
Aug. 1-- Sunbury, Penn. @ Spyglass Ridge Winery
Aug. 8 -- Wantaugh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater**
Aug. 9 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Ctr**
Aug. 11 -- Washington, D.C. @ Anthem
Aug. 12 -- Glen Allen, Va. @ Innsbrook Pavilion
Aug. 14 -- Westbrook, Me. @ Maine Savings Pavilion
Aug. 15 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ The Ballpark Harbor Yard
Aug. 21 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ St. Louis Music Park
Aug. 22 -- Sedalia, Mo. @ Missouri State Fair
Aug. 24 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
Aug. 25 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Red Butte Garden
Aug. 27 -- Walla Walla, Wash. @ Many Waters Amphitheater
Aug. 29 -- Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug. 30 -- Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
** Festival date featuring Brian Wilson, Taj Mahal and Gary Mule Deer
