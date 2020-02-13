Marty Stuart, Steve Miller Team Up for 2020 The Americana Tour

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives are hitting the road with Steve Miller later this year. The two iconic acts will be co-headlining The Americana Tour, also featuring special guest Gary Mule Deer.

Set to kick off on June 13 in Austin, Texas, Stuart and Miller's run will continue across the country through the end of August. The two hitmakers, who have previously toured together through the years, have shared their excitement over this new national trek.

“Touring with the Steve Miller Band has proved to be magical," Stuart said in a press release. "It is indeed an honor to go across the nation with Steve and the Steve Miller Band.”

“Touring with Marty and the Superlatives is inspirational,” Miller explained. “This is undoubtedly one of the most talented touring combinations I’ve ever been involved in. We look forward to continuing working together to explore the roots of American Music. Adding the musical comedy of Gary Mule Deer to the show will be an unexpected treat for our fans. I’m delighted to be able to tour with these great artists and to bring the Steve Miller Band audience the best of the best."

Tomorrow (Feb. 14), Stuart will also release The Pilgrim: A Wall-to-Wall Odyssey, a new book and CD that will take fans through the creative process that led to his 1999 concept album The Pilgrim.

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives + Steve Miller, 2020 The Americana Tour Dates:

June 13 -- Austin, Texas @ Travis County Expo Center

June 15 -- Allen, Texas @ Allen Event Center

June 16 -- Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

June 19 -- Thackerville, Okla. @ Winstar Casino

June 20 -- Quapaw, Okla. @ Downstream Casino

June 23 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

June 24 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Youngstown Amphitheater

June 26 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest

June 27 -- Highland Park Ill. @ Ravinia Festival

June 29 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Meijer Gardens

June 30 -- Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center

July 9 -- Saratoga, Calif. @ Mt. Winery

July 10 -- Saratoga, Calif. @ Mt. Winery

July 12 -- Murphys, Calif. @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

July 14 -- Boise, Ida. @ Outlaw Field

July 15 -- Sunny Valley, Ida. @ Sunny Valley Pavillion

July 18 -- Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Casino

July 19 -- Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs

July 22 -- Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

July 30 -- Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Casino

July 31 -- Philadelphia, Penn. @ The Met

Aug. 1-- Sunbury, Penn. @ Spyglass Ridge Winery

Aug. 8 -- Wantaugh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater**

Aug. 9 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Ctr**

Aug. 11 -- Washington, D.C. @ Anthem

Aug. 12 -- Glen Allen, Va. @ Innsbrook Pavilion

Aug. 14 -- Westbrook, Me. @ Maine Savings Pavilion

Aug. 15 -- Bridgeport, Conn. @ The Ballpark Harbor Yard

Aug. 21 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ St. Louis Music Park

Aug. 22 -- Sedalia, Mo. @ Missouri State Fair

Aug. 24 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

Aug. 25 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Red Butte Garden

Aug. 27 -- Walla Walla, Wash. @ Many Waters Amphitheater

Aug. 29 -- Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug. 30 -- Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

** Festival date featuring Brian Wilson, Taj Mahal and Gary Mule Deer