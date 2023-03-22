Marty Stuart Takes a Trippy Journey in New Track ‘Sitting Alone’ [LISTEN]

Marty Stuart watches the world rush by in his transcendental new song, "Sitting Alone," out today (March 22).

Joined by his bandmates Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris Scruggs, better known as the Fabulous Superlatives, Stuart offers a groovy, thoughtful reflection on life and the human experience.

"I wrote this song in Buffalo, N.Y., before the pandemic started. I was on a writing spree and when the words appeared on the paper they didn't quite make any sense to me, but I liked them," Stuart explains. "I instantly heard Kenny Vaughan playing a 12-string Rickenbacker part along with me playing a Clarence White guitar solo in the middle of the song along with Byrds-style harmonies."

The 64-year-old Country Music Hall of Fame member says the jarring emergence of COVID-19 across the globe in early 2020 gave him a different perspective on his own lyrics.

"When the pandemic hit, I took another look at the words and thought, 'This makes a lot more sense to me than it used to.' It's become a meaningful song now that I understand it on a deeper level and I think we made a good record out of the song."

Listen below:

"Sitting Alone" is the latest preview of Stuart's upcoming 19th studio album Altitude, out May 19, the country star's first collection of new original music since his acclaimed 2017 record Way Out West. Last month, the Mississippi native revealed details of his new LP along with the project's title track and lead single.

Stuart is currently out on the road in support of his upcoming album and has an extensive roster of tour stops scheduled for the rest of the year, including multiple sets supporting Chris Stapleton. You can find a complete list of Stuart's 2023 performances and additional ticketing information at his official website.

Marty Stuart, Altitude Track List:

1. "Lost Byrd Space Train (Scene 1)"

2. "Country Star"

3. "Sitting Alone"

4. "A Friend of Mine"

5. "Space"

6. "Altitude"

7. "Vegas"

8. "The Sun is Quietly Sleeping"

9. "Lost Byrd Space Train (Scene 2)"

10. "Night Riding"

11. "Tomahawk"

12. "Time to Dance"

13. "The Angels Came Down"

14. "Lost Byrd Space Train (Epilogue)"