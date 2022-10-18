Alt-country outfit The Shootouts join forces with Marty Stuart on their infectious, honky-tonk ready new collaboration "Better Things to Do."

The 2022 Ameripolitan Music Award-nominated band supply a gritty kiss-off to a love gone wrong with their latest single. Stuart elevates the track with his captivating, rapid-fire electric guitar riffs, adding a few dashes of musical magic that only a Country Music Hall of Fame-level talent could supply.

"When my heart don't hurt no more, and you come knockin' on my door / Tempting me to get back in the race / I'll get up on my feet again and leave you like you left me / Then you'll see how it feels from second place," lead vocalist Ryan Humbert defiantly proclaims.

"Better Things to Do" will be featured on the Ohio-based group's upcoming album, Stampede, set for release on Feb. 24, 2023. The project unexpectedly came together after Asleep at the Wheel frontman Ray Benson personally reached out to share his interest in producing the group's next record. They quickly headed into the studio together to craft a new batch of music, including their new track "One Step Forward" which features appearances from Benson and his Asleep at the Wheel bandmates.

"Working with Ray, Sam [Seifert], and the fine folks in Asleep at the Wheel has really been a dream come true," Humbert notes. "It's been a masterclass, and we couldn't be more thankful for their time, talent, and attention to detail."

Stampede features a treasure trove of all-star collaborations, including guest appearances from The Mavericks' Raúl Malo, Jim Lauderdale and Buddy Miller.

Ahead of the record's release, The Shootouts are hitting the road for a lengthy headlining tour beginning on Oct. 25. Additional tour dates are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can find additional information and ticketing options at The Shootouts' official website.

The Shootouts' 2022 Tour Dates:

Oct. 25 – Arlington Heights, Ill. @ Hey Nonny

Oct. 26 – Goshen, Ind. @ Goshen Brew

Oct. 27 – Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Playhouse *

Oct. 28 – Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Music Hall *

Oct. 29 – Joliet, Ill. @ Chicago Street Pub

Oct. 30 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Tip Top Deluxe

Dec. 1 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Duke’s Indy

Dec. 2 – Defiance, Ohio @ Defiance Community Cultural Center

* w/ Asleep at the Wheel