2022 Ameripolitan Music Awards: Sierra Ferrell, Kaitlin Butts + More Earn Nominations
The Ameripolitan Music Awards are set to return to Memphis after COVID-19 forced festivities to be cancelled in 2021.
This year's list of nominees includes Sierra Ferrell, fresh off of her Emerging Act of the Year win at the 2022 Americana Music Awards & Honors. Ferrell is one of four acts up for Western Swing Female, alongside Brennen Leigh, Carolyn Sills and Melissa Carper. A full list of categories and nominees is listed below.
The Ameripolitan Music Awards were first established in 2014 by Dale Watson and held in his hometown of Austin, Texas until 2018. In a 2019 interview with The Boot, Watson explained his intentions to host the ceremony in different cities, and how he felt that Memphis' deep history and connection with music made it the perfect new location for the event.
The 2022 Ameripolitan Music Awards will take place on Feb. 17, 2022 at the Guesthouse at Graceland in Memphis. In addition to the show itself, a number of performances and festivities will take place over the course of the surrounding weekend. For tickets and additional information, click here.
2022 Ameripolitan Music Awards Nominees List
Honky Tonk Female
Hannah Juanita
Kathryn Legendre
Kristina Murray
Summer Dean
Honky Tonk Male
Dallas Burrow
Garrett T Capps
Jeremy Pinnell
Timbo
Honky Tonk Group
Cory Grinder & The Playboy Scouts
Croy & The Boys
The Shootouts
The Waymores
Outlaw Female
Brit Taylor
Emily Nenni
Kaitlin Butts
Rachel Brooke
Outlaw Male
Coleman Williams
Scott H Biram
Vincent Neil Emerson
Willi Carlisle
Outlaw Group
Dallas Moore Band
Jenny Don’t & The Spurs
The Rhyolite Sound
The Whitmore Sisters
Rockabilly Female
Amy Griffin
Jane Rose
Mozzy Dee
Saudia Young
Rockabilly Male
Eddie Clendening
Mitch Polzak
Nic Roulette
Sean K Preston
Rockabilly Group
The Hi-Jivers
Ichi-Bons
The Phantom Shakers
Televisionaries
Western Swing Female
Brennen Leigh
Carolyn Sills
Melissa Carper
Sierra Ferrell
Western Swing Male
A Jay Wade
Kyle Eldridge
Sage Guyton
Wild Earp
Western Swing Group
The Southwest Biscuit Company
Sad Daddy
West Of Texas
Western Swing Authority
The Lucky Stars
Musician of the Year
Daniel Mason - Banjo
Katie Shore - Fiddle
Kullen Fox - Trumpet + Piano
Mike Bernal - Drums
T Jarrod Bonta - Piano
DJ of the Year
Celia Villagran - Texas Hellkitten Radio
Jimi Palacios - Country Du Monde
Kevin Martinez - COLONEL PACO CHAOS PACOBILLY HOUR
MARIVI YUBERO GARCIA - Marivipolitan
Del Villarreal Go Kat, GO! The Rock-A-Billy Show!
Venue of the Year
Knuckleheads, Kansas City, Mo.
Rattlesnake Saloon - Munich, Germany
Roosters Country - Mesa, Az.
The Southgate House Revival - Newport, Ky.
Sagebrush, Austin Texas
Festival of the Year
Michael Hearne’s Big Barn Dance - Taos, N.M.
Western Swing Out - Tehachapi, Calif.
Vintage Torque Fest - Dubuque, Iowa
Zoofest - Lincoln, Neb.