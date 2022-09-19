The Ameripolitan Music Awards are set to return to Memphis after COVID-19 forced festivities to be cancelled in 2021.

This year's list of nominees includes Sierra Ferrell, fresh off of her Emerging Act of the Year win at the 2022 Americana Music Awards & Honors. Ferrell is one of four acts up for Western Swing Female, alongside Brennen Leigh, Carolyn Sills and Melissa Carper. A full list of categories and nominees is listed below.

The Ameripolitan Music Awards were first established in 2014 by Dale Watson and held in his hometown of Austin, Texas until 2018. In a 2019 interview with The Boot, Watson explained his intentions to host the ceremony in different cities, and how he felt that Memphis' deep history and connection with music made it the perfect new location for the event.

The 2022 Ameripolitan Music Awards will take place on Feb. 17, 2022 at the Guesthouse at Graceland in Memphis. In addition to the show itself, a number of performances and festivities will take place over the course of the surrounding weekend. For tickets and additional information, click here.

2022 Ameripolitan Music Awards Nominees List

Honky Tonk Female

Hannah Juanita

Kathryn Legendre

Kristina Murray

Summer Dean

Honky Tonk Male

Dallas Burrow

Garrett T Capps

Jeremy Pinnell

Timbo

Honky Tonk Group

Cory Grinder & The Playboy Scouts

Croy & The Boys

The Shootouts

The Waymores

Outlaw Female

Brit Taylor

Emily Nenni

Kaitlin Butts

Rachel Brooke

Outlaw Male

Coleman Williams

Scott H Biram

Vincent Neil Emerson

Willi Carlisle

Outlaw Group

Dallas Moore Band

Jenny Don’t & The Spurs

The Rhyolite Sound

The Whitmore Sisters

Rockabilly Female

Amy Griffin

Jane Rose

Mozzy Dee

Saudia Young

Rockabilly Male

Eddie Clendening

Mitch Polzak

Nic Roulette

Sean K Preston

Rockabilly Group

The Hi-Jivers

Ichi-Bons

The Phantom Shakers

Televisionaries​

Western Swing Female

Brennen Leigh

Carolyn Sills

Melissa Carper

Sierra Ferrell

Western Swing Male

A Jay Wade

Kyle Eldridge

Sage Guyton

Wild Earp

Western Swing Group

The Southwest Biscuit Company

Sad Daddy

West Of Texas

Western Swing Authority

The Lucky Stars

Musician of the Year

Daniel Mason - Banjo

Katie Shore - Fiddle

Kullen Fox - Trumpet + Piano

Mike Bernal - Drums

T Jarrod Bonta - Piano

DJ of the Year

Celia Villagran - Texas Hellkitten Radio

Jimi Palacios - Country Du Monde

Kevin Martinez - COLONEL PACO CHAOS PACOBILLY HOUR

MARIVI YUBERO GARCIA - Marivipolitan

Del Villarreal Go Kat, GO! The Rock-A-Billy Show!

Venue of the Year

Knuckleheads, Kansas City, Mo.

Rattlesnake Saloon - Munich, Germany

Roosters Country - Mesa, Az.

The Southgate House Revival - Newport, Ky.

Sagebrush, Austin Texas

Festival of the Year

Michael Hearne’s Big Barn Dance - Taos, N.M.

Western Swing Out - Tehachapi, Calif.

Vintage Torque Fest - Dubuque, Iowa

Zoofest - Lincoln, Neb.