Charley Crockett, Laura Palmer + More Take Home Trophies at 2020 Ameripolitan Awards

The 2020 Ameripolitan Music Awards returned for the seventh year running on Monday night (Feb. 24), following a busy weekend of live performances and festivities. Western swing bandleader Big Sandy returned to Memphis' Guest House at Graceland to host the festivities, alongside model and producer Doris Mayday.

This year's Ameripolitan Awards brought some updates to the festivities: Prior to the event, the awards show announced its decision to omit the Outlaw category this time around, instead consolidating that group into their Honky-Tonk category. "These two categories are so intertwined that it has become difficult for nominators to determine which category best suits an artist," an Instagram post explained. "There will now only be Honky-Tonk, Rockabilly and Western Swing categories."

Furthermore, the 2020 ceremony put a spotlight on special award recipients Duane Eddy and J.M. Van Eaton, who received the 2020 Master Award and the 2020 Founder of the Sound Award, respectively.

It was the festival's third consecutive year in Memphis, the adoptive home city not only of the Ameripolitan Awards but also of its founder, Dale Watson. Prior to 2018, Watson held the awards show in his hometown of Austin, Texas.

Read on to see a full list of the 2020 Ameripolitan Music Award winners.

2020 Ameripolitan Music Awards Winners