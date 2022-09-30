Mississippi native Marty Stuart has lived multiple musical lifetimes and had the pleasure of collaborating with country music's all-time greats. As a teenager, he performed with Lester Flatt, with the Nashville Grass; later, he was in Johnny Cash's backing band.

As a solo artist, Stuart has also embraced an eclectic array of styles: bluegrass, honky-tonk, rock 'n' roll, roots and folk, and vintage country. He's won four Grammy Awards -- including the 1993 Grammy for Best Country Collaboration With Vocals, for the Travis Tritt duet "The Whiskey Ain't Workin"-- and notched 10 Top 20 country chart hits, and he's a 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee.

Stuart's career momentum keeps on rolling along as well. In 2017, he and his ace band, His Fabulous Superlatives, released the well-received Way Out West -- and followed that up in the fall of 2018 by opening for and backing Byrds members Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman on the Sweetheart of the Rodeo 50th anniversary tour.

Here are the Top 10 Marty Stuart songs: