Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Brandi Carlile has been named the official Record Store Day Ambassador for 2020. Carlile announced the news on Instagram, also noting that her collaborators Tim and Phil Hanseroth (a.k.a. "the twins") have earned the distinction with her. "We’ve covered every square inch of this country and visited damn near every record store it has to offer and I still believe these places are the heart and soul of American music," Carlile writes. "Help us support this vital and beautiful culture of independent record stores!" Record Store Day 2020 is set for April 18; the list of special releases coming out that day has yet to be released.

UK Americana artist Yola has been chosen to portray Sister Rosetta Tharpe on the silver screen. According to Variety, Yola will play the music icon and guitar virtuoso in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, which will also star Tom Hanks, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Austin Butler. "It means so much to play the icon that is Sister Rosetta Tharpe," Yola writes in a tweet announcing the role. "It’s like I’m celebrating her and her foundational role in creating rock 'n' roll." A release date has not been set for Elvis, which is currently in production, but expect it to arrive sometime in 2021.

Jason Isbell will host a concert in support of Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones on March 3. According to a press release, Isbell will perform a one-hour acoustic set at the event, dubbed Jason Isbell and Doug Jones: A Concert for One Alabama, which is scheduled to take place at Birmingham, Ala.'s Lyric Theatre. Tickets for the show are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Jamey Johnson is headed out on a cross-country tour this spring alongside up-and-comers Whiskey Myers. Per a post to the band's Instagram account, the tour will kick off on May 6 in North Charleston, S.C., and will make stops in North Carolina, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Michigan before concluding on Aug. 2 at Indian Ranch in Webster, Mass. Tickets for all dates will go on sale on Friday (Feb. 28).

The White Buffalo, a performing nom de guerre for singer-songwriter Jake Smith, will release a brand-new album this spring. Titled On the Widow's Walk, the 11-track album was produced by Shooter Jennings and is set for release on April 17 via Snakefarm Records, a label under the Universal Music Group umbrella that's "spotlighting roots, country-rock, blues and Americana" acts, per a press release. "I was floored by Jake’s voice and his lyricism,” Jennings says in a statement. “It was intimidating. But we had a really good time igniting our inspirations together. Jake is one of the best out there."

Georgia-born country newcomer Trea Landon will release his first EP on Warner Music Nashville on Friday (Feb. 28). Titled Dirt Road Dancin', the five-track project includes songs co-written by Landon and Nashville heavy-hitters including Dallas Davidson and Danny Myrick. "Dirt Road Dancin’ is a pretty good sample of everything that makes me who I am,” Landon says in a statement. “It’s everything that makes a country boy a country boy: long drives, late nights, field parties and falling in love. I’m excited for fans to get to know me better and have fun doing it.” Fans can "pre-save" the EP via Apple Music and Spotify.